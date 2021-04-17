Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2021 Best Ranger Competition [Image 5 of 7]

    2021 Best Ranger Competition

    FORT BENNING, GA, UNITED STATES

    04.17.2021

    Photo by Spc. Katelyn D Strange 

    Airborne and Ranger Training Brigade

    U.S. Army Capt. Jacob Poag and Capt. Andrew Irwin, competitors from Manuever Center of Excellence, compete in the Day Stakes Event during the Best Ranger Competition on Fort Benning, Georgia, April, 17 2021. The David E. Grange Jr. Best Ranger Competition is a three-day competition that challenges the military's best two-person Ranger teams against each other as they compete for the title of Best Ranger. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Katelyn Strange)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.17.2021
    Date Posted: 04.17.2021 23:46
    Photo ID: 6604132
    VIRIN: 210417-A-MC386-2104
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 1.21 MB
    Location: FORT BENNING, GA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2021 Best Ranger Competition [Image 7 of 7], by SPC Katelyn D Strange, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    sof
    airborne
    brc
    best ranger
    rltw
    brc2021

