2021 Best Ranger Competition

U.S. Army 1LT Aaqib Syed, assigned to 25th Infantry Division, poses for a portrait during the Day Stakes Event during the Best Ranger Competition on Fort Benning, Georgia, April, 17 2021. The David E. Grange Jr. Best Ranger Competition is a three-day competition that challenges the military's best two-person Ranger teams against each other as they compete for the title of Best Ranger. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Katelyn Strange)

