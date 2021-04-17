U.S. Army 1LT Aaqib Syed, assigned to 25th Infantry Division, poses for a portrait during the Day Stakes Event during the Best Ranger Competition on Fort Benning, Georgia, April, 17 2021. The David E. Grange Jr. Best Ranger Competition is a three-day competition that challenges the military's best two-person Ranger teams against each other as they compete for the title of Best Ranger. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Katelyn Strange)
|Date Taken:
|04.17.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.17.2021 23:47
|Photo ID:
|6604134
|VIRIN:
|210417-A-MC386-2216
|Resolution:
|4480x6720
|Size:
|1.63 MB
|Location:
|FORT BENNING, GA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 2021 Best Ranger Competition [Image 7 of 7], by SPC Katelyn D Strange, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
