U.S. Army Capt. Andrew Irwin, assigned to Manuever Center of Excellence, competes in the Day Stakes Event during the Best Ranger Competition on Fort Benning, Georgia, April, 17, 2021. The David E. Grange Jr. Best Ranger Competition is a three-day competition that challenges the military's best two-person Ranger teams against each other as they compete for the title of Best Ranger. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Katelyn Strange)
|Date Taken:
|04.17.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.17.2021 23:46
|Photo ID:
|6604133
|VIRIN:
|210417-A-MC386-2107
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|1.43 MB
|Location:
|FORT BENNING, GA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 2021 Best Ranger Competition [Image 7 of 7], by SPC Katelyn D Strange, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
