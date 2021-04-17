2021 Best Ranger Competition

U.S. Army Capt. Andrew Irwin, assigned to Manuever Center of Excellence, competes in the Day Stakes Event during the Best Ranger Competition on Fort Benning, Georgia, April, 17, 2021. The David E. Grange Jr. Best Ranger Competition is a three-day competition that challenges the military's best two-person Ranger teams against each other as they compete for the title of Best Ranger. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Katelyn Strange)

