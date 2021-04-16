U.S. Marines with 2nd Battalion, 5th Marine Regiment, patrol down a road during Mountain Warfare Training Exercise (MTX), a sub event of Service Level Training Exercise 3-21 at Marine Corps Mountain Warfare Training Center, Bridgeport, California, on April 16, 2021. The purpose of MTX is to teach Marines to survive and operate in extreme weather and mountainous environments.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.16.2021 Date Posted: 04.17.2021 20:43 Photo ID: 6604074 VIRIN: 210416-M-MY519-1143 Resolution: 7486x4993 Size: 14.59 MB Location: BRIDGEPORT, CA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Marines train for ambushes at the Mountain Warfare Training Center [Image 7 of 7], by LCpl Andrew Bray, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.