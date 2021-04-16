Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marines train for ambushes at the Mountain Warfare Training Center [Image 2 of 7]

    Marines train for ambushes at the Mountain Warfare Training Center

    BRIDGEPORT, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.16.2021

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Andrew Bray 

    Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms

    A U.S. Marine with 2nd Battalion, 5th Marine Regiment, conducts ambush drills during Mountain Warfare Training Exercise (MTX), a sub event of Service Level Training Exercise 3-21 at Marine Corps Mountain Warfare Training Center, Bridgeport, California, on April 16, 2021. The purpose of MTX is to teach Marines to survive and operate in extreme weather and mountainous environments.

    Date Taken: 04.16.2021
    Date Posted: 04.17.2021 20:42
    Photo ID: 6604069
    VIRIN: 210416-M-MY519-1016
    Resolution: 6936x4626
    Size: 17.65 MB
    Location: BRIDGEPORT, CA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 2

    This work, Marines train for ambushes at the Mountain Warfare Training Center [Image 7 of 7], by LCpl Andrew Bray, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    cold
    MTX
    MountainWarfare
    CrownJewel
    SLTE3-21

