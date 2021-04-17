210417-N-YS140-080

Oakland, Calif. (April 17, 2021) Oakland Mayor Libby Schaff provides opening remarks at the USS Oakland (LCS 24) commissioning ceremony. The LCS is a fast, agile, mission-focused platform designed to operate in near-shore environments, while capable of open ocean tasking. The LCS can support forward presence, maritime security, sea control, and deterrence. Oakland will be homeported San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist John Pearl)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.17.2021 Date Posted: 04.17.2021 17:39 Photo ID: 6603975 VIRIN: 210417-N-YS140-080 Resolution: 4626x3084 Size: 1.89 MB Location: OAKLAND, CA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Navy Commissions USS Oakland (LCS 24) [Image 5 of 5], by CPO John Pearl, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.