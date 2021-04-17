Navy Commissions USS Oakland (LCS 24)

210417-N-YS140-075

Oakland, Calif. (April 17, 2021) Acting Secretary of the Navy Thomas W. Harker is welcomed by Cmdr. Francisco Garza, commanding officer of USS Oakland (LCS 24) during the ship’s commissioning ceremony. The LCS is a fast, agile, mission-focused platform designed to operate in near-shore environments, while capable of open ocean tasking. The LCS can support forward presence, maritime security, sea control, and deterrence. Oakland will be homeported San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist John Pearl)

