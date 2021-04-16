U.S. Marines Conduct a Non-combatant Evacuation Operation Exercise

A U.S. Marine with 2nd Battalion, 4th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, provides security during Assault Support Training 3 while participating in Weapons and Tactics Instructor Course 2-21, which runs concurrently with Integrated Training Exercise 3-21 at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, California, April 16, 2021. The purpose of WTI is to train the next generation of Weapons and Tactics Instructors who will return to their squadrons as experts in tactical flight planning and execution. The purpose of ITX is to create a challenging, realistic training environment that produces combat-ready forces capable of operating as a Marine Air Ground Task Force. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Colton Brownlee)

Date Taken: 04.16.2021
Location: TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, US