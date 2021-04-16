Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Marines Conduct a Non-combatant Evacuation Operation Exercise [Image 10 of 25]

    U.S. Marines Conduct a Non-combatant Evacuation Operation Exercise

    TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.16.2021

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Colton Brownlee 

    Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms

    U.S. Marine Corps LCpl. Saja Sales, designated marksman, 2nd Battalion, 4th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, awaits orders during Assault Support Training 3 while participating in Weapons and Tactics Instructor Course 2-21, which runs concurrently with Integrated Training Exercise 3-21 at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, California, April 16, 2021. The purpose of WTI is to train the next generation of Weapons and Tactics Instructors who will return to their squadrons as experts in tactical flight planning and execution. The purpose of ITX is to create a challenging, realistic training environment that produces combat-ready forces capable of operating as a Marine Air Ground Task Force. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Colton Brownlee)

    Date Taken: 04.16.2021
    Date Posted: 04.17.2021 15:51
    Location: TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, US 
    This work, U.S. Marines Conduct a Non-combatant Evacuation Operation Exercise [Image 25 of 25], by LCpl Colton Brownlee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Marine Aviation
    MAWTS-1
    NEO
    CrownJewel
    SLTE3-21
    WTI3-21

