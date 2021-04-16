Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Best Ranger Competition [Image 8 of 8]

    Best Ranger Competition

    FORT BENNING, GA, UNITED STATES

    04.16.2021

    Photo by Pfc. Christian Simmons 

    Airborne and Ranger Training Brigade

    Rangers competes in the 2021 Best Ranger Competition on Fort Benning, Georgia, April, 17, 2021. The David E. Grange Jr. Best Ranger Competition is a three-day competition that pits the military’s best two-person Ranger teams against each other as they compete for the title of Best Ranger. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Christian Simmons)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.16.2021
    Date Posted: 04.17.2021 13:53
    Photo ID: 6603868
    VIRIN: 210416-A-CS099-0022
    Resolution: 2803x1784
    Size: 1.44 MB
    Location: FORT BENNING, GA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Best Ranger Competition [Image 8 of 8], by PFC Christian Simmons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    ranger
    brc
    rltw
    2021
    brc2021
    rltw2021

