Rangers competes in the 2021 Best Ranger Competition on Fort Benning, Georgia, April, 17, 2021. The David E. Grange Jr. Best Ranger Competition is a three-day competition that pits the military’s best two-person Ranger teams against each other as they compete for the title of Best Ranger. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Christian Simmons)

