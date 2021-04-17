Rangers competes in the 2021 Best Ranger Competition on Fort Benning, Georgia, April, 17, 2021. The David E. Grange Jr. Best Ranger Competition is a three-day competition that pits the military’s best two-person Ranger teams against each other as they compete for the title of Best Ranger. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Christian Simmons)
This work, Best Ranger Competition [Image 8 of 8], by PFC Christian Simmons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
