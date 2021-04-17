Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Partners in Tribute: First Team hosts French Wreath Laying Ceremony [Image 4 of 4]

    Partners in Tribute: First Team hosts French Wreath Laying Ceremony

    TX, UNITED STATES

    04.17.2021

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Ashleigh Martinez 

    Headquarters, 1st Cavalry Division Public Affairs

    Chaplain (Capt.) Raymond Akeriwe, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, delivers the opening prayer to a formation of French Soldiers during a wreath laying ceremony at the division's Coalition Partners Memorial Wall on Cooper Field, Fort Hood, TX, April 17, 2021. First Team and the 3rd Armored Division (France) gathered to honor (OF-2) Thomas Gauvin who was killed in action July 13, 2011 and whose name is etched in memoriam on the wall. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Ashleigh E. Martinez)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.17.2021
    Date Posted: 04.17.2021 12:18
    Photo ID: 6603779
    VIRIN: 210417-A-TS673-119
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 14.13 MB
    Location: TX, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Partners in Tribute: First Team hosts French Wreath Laying Ceremony [Image 4 of 4], by SFC Ashleigh Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Partners in Tribute: First Team hosts French Wreath Laying Ceremony
    Partners in Tribute: First Team hosts French Wreath Laying Ceremony
    Partners in Tribute: First Team hosts French Wreath Laying Ceremony
    Partners in Tribute: First Team hosts French Wreath Laying Ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    First Team
    Partnership
    Wreath Laying Ceremony
    People First

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT