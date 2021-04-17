Partners in Tribute: First Team hosts French Wreath Laying Ceremony

Chaplain (Capt.) Raymond Akeriwe, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, delivers the opening prayer to a formation of French Soldiers during a wreath laying ceremony at the division's Coalition Partners Memorial Wall on Cooper Field, Fort Hood, TX, April 17, 2021. First Team and the 3rd Armored Division (France) gathered to honor (OF-2) Thomas Gauvin who was killed in action July 13, 2011 and whose name is etched in memoriam on the wall. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Ashleigh E. Martinez)

