    Partners in Tribute: First Team hosts French Wreath Laying Ceremony [Image 3 of 4]

    Partners in Tribute: First Team hosts French Wreath Laying Ceremony

    TX, UNITED STATES

    04.17.2021

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Ashleigh Martinez 

    Headquarters, 1st Cavalry Division Public Affairs

    Brig. Gen. Jean-Michel Guilloton, 3rd Armored Division (France) and Col. Kevin Capra, 1st Cavalry Division Chief of Staff, joined together to pay tribute to Capt. (OF-2) Thomas Gauvin during a wreath laying ceremony at the division's Coalition Forces Partners Wall on Cooper Field, Fort Hood, TX, April 17, 2021. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Ashleigh E. Martinez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.17.2021
    Date Posted: 04.17.2021 12:18
    Photo ID: 6603776
    VIRIN: 210417-A-TS673-711
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 12.58 MB
    Location: TX, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    First Team
    Partnership
    Wreath Laying Ceremony
    People First

