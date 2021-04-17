Partners in Tribute: First Team hosts French Wreath Laying Ceremony

Brig. Gen. Jean-Michel Guilloton, 3rd Armored Division (France) and Col. Kevin Capra, 1st Cavalry Division Chief of Staff, joined together to pay tribute to Capt. (OF-2) Thomas Gauvin during a wreath laying ceremony at the division's Coalition Forces Partners Wall on Cooper Field, Fort Hood, TX, April 17, 2021. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Ashleigh E. Martinez)

