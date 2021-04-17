Brig. Gen. Jean-Michel Guilloton, 3rd Armored Division (France) and Col. Kevin Capra, 1st Cavalry Division Chief of Staff, joined together to pay tribute to Capt. (OF-2) Thomas Gauvin during a wreath laying ceremony at the division's Coalition Partners Memorial Wall on Cooper Field, Fort Hood, TX, April 17, 2021. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Ashleigh E. Martinez)
|Date Taken:
|04.17.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.17.2021 12:17
|Photo ID:
|6603775
|VIRIN:
|210417-A-TS673-666
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|8.56 MB
|Location:
|TX, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Partners in Tribute: First Team hosts French Wreath Laying Ceremony [Image 4 of 4], by SFC Ashleigh Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
