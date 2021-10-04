210410-N-YA628-1357

SOUTH CHINA SEA (April 10, 2021) T-AO 197 Pecos conducts a replenishment at sea with the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Mustin (DDG 89). Mustin is assigned to Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Arthur Rosen)
