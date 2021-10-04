Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    04.10.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Arthur Rosen 

    Destroyer Squadron 15

    SOUTH CHINA SEA (April 10, 2021) Sailors hold a line on the fantail of the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Mustin (DDG 89) during a replenishment at sea. Mustin is assigned to Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Arthur Rosen)

    Date Taken: 04.10.2021
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 210410-N-YA628-1029 [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Arthur Rosen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

