210410-N-YA628-1537

SOUTH CHINA SEA (April 10, 2021) T-AO 197 Pecos conducts a replenishment at sea with the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Mustin (DDG 89). Mustin is assigned to Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Arthur Rosen)

