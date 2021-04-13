USS Portland (LPD 27) V-BAT Flight Operations

PACIFIC OCEAN (April 13, 2021) — Joshua Fasnacht, a representative from Martin UAV, checks the internals of a V-Bat vertical take-off and landing unmanned aerial vehicle on the flight deck of amphibious transport dock USS Portland (LPD 27), April 13. Portland is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. Third Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Devin Kates)

