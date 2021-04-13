USS Portland (LPD 27) V-BAT Flight Operations

PACIFIC OCEAN (April 13, 2021) — Ryan Pullen, left, and Joshua Fasnacht, representatives from Martin UAV, prepare a V-Bat vertical take-off and landing unmanned aerial vehicle for launch on the flight deck of amphibious transport dock USS Portland (LPD 27), April 13. Portland is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. Third Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Devin Kates)

