    USS Portland (LPD 27) V-BAT Flight Operations [Image 1 of 2]

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    04.13.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Devin Kates 

    USS Portland (LPD 27)

    PACIFIC OCEAN (April 13, 2021) — Ryan Pullen, left, and Joshua Fasnacht, representatives from Martin UAV, prepare a V-Bat vertical take-off and landing unmanned aerial vehicle for launch on the flight deck of amphibious transport dock USS Portland (LPD 27), April 13. Portland is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. Third Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Devin Kates)

    Date Taken: 04.13.2021
    Date Posted: 04.16.2021 22:33
    Photo ID: 6603398
    VIRIN: 210413-N-VQ947-1071
    Resolution: 4790x3193
    Size: 1.31 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Portland (LPD 27) V-BAT Flight Operations [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Devin Kates, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

