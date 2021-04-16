Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Military child kayaks into future [Image 3 of 3]

    Military child kayaks into future

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    04.16.2021

    Photo by 2nd Lt. Benjamin Aronson 

    15th Wing Public Affairs

    Jonah Lee, high school senior, signs his acceptance into the U.S. Coast Guard Academy alongside his father, U.S. Navy Capt. Benjamin Lee, Naval Health Clinic Hawaii family physician. Jonah grew up as a military child and looks forward to remaining in the military community after enjoying the bonds he made growing up. Jonah also looks forward to serving his country and caring for the environment. (Courtesy photo)

    JBPHH
    Coast Guard
    Navy
    Hawaii
    military child

