Military child kayaks into future

Jonah Lee, high school senior, signs his acceptance into the U.S. Coast Guard Academy alongside his father, U.S. Navy Capt. Benjamin Lee, Naval Health Clinic Hawaii family physician. Jonah grew up as a military child and looks forward to remaining in the military community after enjoying the bonds he made growing up. Jonah also looks forward to serving his country and caring for the environment. (Courtesy photo)

