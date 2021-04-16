Jonah Lee, high school senior, and his father, U.S. Navy Capt. Benjamin Lee, Naval Health Clinic Hawaii family physician, first bike, then kayak to school and work respectively. After moving from Ford Island to Ewa on Oahu, both Lee’s take a less-than-traditional commute to work that allows them to witness elements in nature. Jonah Lee credits his flexibility to his upbringing as a military child. (Courtesy photo)
Military child kayaks into future
