Jonah Lee, high school senior, and his father, U.S. Navy Capt. Benjamin Lee, Naval Health Clinic Hawaii family physician, first bike, then kayak to school and work respectively. After moving from Ford Island to Ewa on Oahu, both Lee’s take a less-than-traditional commute to work that allows them to witness elements in nature. Jonah Lee credits his flexibility to his upbringing as a military child. (Courtesy photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.16.2021 Date Posted: 04.16.2021 22:20 Photo ID: 6603384 VIRIN: 210416-F-F3710-002 Resolution: 1170x878 Size: 217.33 KB Location: HONOLULU, HI, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Military child kayaks into future [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.