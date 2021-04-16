Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Military child kayaks into future

    Military child kayaks into future

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    04.16.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    15th Wing Public Affairs

    Jonah Lee, high school senior, and his father, U.S. Navy Capt. Benjamin Lee, Naval Health Clinic Hawaii family physician, first bike, then kayak to school and work respectively. After moving from Ford Island to Ewa on Oahu, both Lee’s take a less-than-traditional commute to work that allows them to witness elements in nature. Jonah Lee credits his flexibility to his upbringing as a military child. (Courtesy photo)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN

    Military child kayaks into future
    Military child kayaks into future
    Military child kayaks into future

    Military child kayaks into future

    JBPHH
    kayak
    Coast Guard
    Navy
    Hawaii
    military child

