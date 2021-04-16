As a military family, the Lee family lived in Italy, California, Florida, Washington, Japan, Maryland, and now Hawaii. While U.S. Navy Capt. Benjamin Lee, Naval Health Clinic Hawaii family physician, continues to serve, the youngest child, Jonah, will follow his father’s footsteps after his selection to attend the U.S. Coast Guard Academy in fall 2021. (Courtesy photo)
Military child kayaks into future
