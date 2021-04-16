Military child kayaks into future

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    04.16.2021

    As a military family, the Lee family lived in Italy, California, Florida, Washington, Japan, Maryland, and now Hawaii. While U.S. Navy Capt. Benjamin Lee, Naval Health Clinic Hawaii family physician, continues to serve, the youngest child, Jonah, will follow his father’s footsteps after his selection to attend the U.S. Coast Guard Academy in fall 2021. (Courtesy photo)

