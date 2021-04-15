U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. William Galentine packs his gear after the archery finals during the 2021 Regional Marine Corps Trials at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Calif., April 16. Historically, the annual Marine Corps Trials promotes recovery and rehabilitation through adaptive sports. In an effort to mitigate the effects of COVID-19, smaller regionalized trials are being held across the United States. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Kenny Nunez Bigay)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.15.2021 Date Posted: 04.16.2021 21:45 Photo ID: 6603354 VIRIN: 210416-M-WW557-1383 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 6.49 MB Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 2021 Regional Marine Corps Trials Archery [Image 10 of 10], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.