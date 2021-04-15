Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    2021 Regional Marine Corps Trials Archery [Image 3 of 10]

    2021 Regional Marine Corps Trials Archery

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.15.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    Marine Corps Wounded Warrior Regiment

    U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Alejandro Martinez writes his score in the archery finals during the 2021 Regional Marine Corps Trials at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Calif., April 16. Historically, the annual Marine Corps Trials promotes recovery and rehabilitation through adaptive sports. In an effort to mitigate the effects of COVID-19, smaller regionalized trials are being held across the United States. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Kenny Nunez Bigay)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.15.2021
    Date Posted: 04.16.2021 21:46
    Photo ID: 6603346
    VIRIN: 210416-M-WW557-1375
    Resolution: 7291x4861
    Size: 5.35 MB
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2021 Regional Marine Corps Trials Archery [Image 10 of 10], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    2021 Regional Marine Corps Trials Archery
    2021 Regional Marine Corps Trials Archery
    2021 Regional Marine Corps Trials Archery
    2021 Regional Marine Corps Trials Archery
    2021 Regional Marine Corps Trials Archery
    2021 Regional Marine Corps Trials Archery
    2021 Regional Marine Corps Trials Archery
    2021 Regional Marine Corps Trials Archery
    2021 Regional Marine Corps Trials Archery
    2021 Regional Marine Corps Trials Archery

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Warrior Care

    Wounded Warrior

    Adaptive Sports

    Marine Corps Trials

    Recovering Service Members

    TAGS

    Wounded Warrior
    RMCT21

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT