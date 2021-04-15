Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2021 Regional Marine Corps Trials Archery [Image 1 of 10]

    2021 Regional Marine Corps Trials Archery

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.15.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    Marine Corps Wounded Warrior Regiment

    U.S. Marine Corps athletes from Wounded Warrior Battalion West compete in the archery finals during the 2021 Regional Marine Corps Trials at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Calif., April 16. The Marine Corps Trials is an opportunity for recovering service members to demonstrate their achievements and serves as the primary venue to select Marine Corps participants for the DoD Warrior Games. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Kenny Nunez Bigay)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.15.2021
    Date Posted: 04.16.2021 21:46
    Photo ID: 6603344
    VIRIN: 210416-M-WW557-1374
    Resolution: 7715x5143
    Size: 5.92 MB
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2021 Regional Marine Corps Trials Archery [Image 10 of 10], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Warrior Care

    Wounded Warrior

    Adaptive Sports

    Marine Corps Trials

    Recovering Service Members

    TAGS

    Wounded Warrior
    RMCT21

