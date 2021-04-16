Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    U.S. Marine Corps Marksmanship Championship Award Ceremony [Image 5 of 5]

    U.S. Marine Corps Marksmanship Championship Award Ceremony

    QUANTICO, VA, UNITED STATES

    04.16.2021

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Jesse Schremmer 

    Marine Corps Base Quantico

    Sgt. John B. Glomba, Instructor, Marine Corps Shooting Team, receives the Gold Lauchheimer Award during the U.S. Marine Corps Marksmanship Championship Award Ceremony at Marine Corps Base Quantico, Va., April 16, 2021. The trophy was awarded for the highest overall pistol and rifle score during the week of the Marine Corps Marksmanship Championship, held from April 12 to April 16. The Lauchheimer Award is the highest award that can be won in U.S. Marine Corps marksmanship. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jesse C. Schremmer)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.16.2021
    Date Posted: 04.16.2021 21:05
    Photo ID: 6603327
    VIRIN: 210416-M-WX128-120
    Resolution: 5184x3456
    Size: 17.42 MB
    Location: QUANTICO, VA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Marine Corps Marksmanship Championship Award Ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by LCpl Jesse Schremmer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. Marine Corps Marksmanship Championship Award Ceremony
    U.S. Marine Corps Marksmanship Championship Award Ceremony
    U.S. Marine Corps Marksmanship Championship Award Ceremony
    U.S. Marine Corps Marksmanship Championship Award Ceremony Marine Corps Base Quantico
    U.S. Marine Corps Marksmanship Championship Award Ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Awards
    U.S. Marines
    Marksmanship
    Marine Corps Shooting Team
    MCBQ
    Marine Corps Marksmanship Championship

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT