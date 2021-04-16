Staff Sgt. Scott Rader, pistol staff non-commissioned officer in charge, Marine Corps Shooting Team, receives the Silver Lauchheimer Award during the U.S. Marine Corps Marksmanship Championship Award Ceremony at Marine Corps Base Quantico, Va., April 16, 2021. The trophy was awarded for the second highest overall pistol and rifle score during the week of the Marine Corps Marksmanship Championship, held from April 12 to April 16. The Lauchheimer Award is the highest award that can be won in U.S. Marine Corps marksmanship. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jesse C. Schremmer)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.16.2021 Date Posted: 04.16.2021 21:24 Photo ID: 6603323 VIRIN: 210416-M-WX128-142 Resolution: 4345x3106 Size: 13.93 MB Location: QUANTICO, VA, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Marine Corps Marksmanship Championship Award Ceremony [Image 8 of 8], by LCpl Jesse Schremmer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.