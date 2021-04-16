U.S. Marine Corps Marksmanship Championship Award Ceremony

Sgt. Kevin Graham, Marine Corps Reserves Shooting Team, receives the Bronze Lauchheimer Award at Little Hall, Marine Corps Base Quantico, Va., April 16, 2021. The trophy was awarded for the third highest overall pistol and rifle score during the week of the Marine Corps Marksmanship Championship, held from April 12 to April 16. The Lauchheimer Award is the highest award that can be won in U.S. Marine Corps marksmanship.(U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jesse C. Schremmer)
