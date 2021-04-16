AZNG vaccinates military dependents

Arizona Air National Guard Master Sgt. Stephanie Delgado, 161st Medical Group, aerospace medical technician, checks-in Stephanie Alann, spouse of Lt. Col. Craig Alann, 161st Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, commander, to receive the COVID-19 vaccination at Goldwater Air National Guard Base, Phoenix, April 16, 2021. The vaccination was part of the Arizona National Guard’s rollout of vaccines to military dependents. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Michael Matkin)

