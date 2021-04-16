Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AZNG vaccinates military dependents [Image 1 of 2]

    AZNG vaccinates military dependents

    PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES

    04.16.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Michael Matkin 

    161st Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs   

    Arizona Air National Guard Staff Sgt. Rebecca Montag, 161st Medical Group, aerospace medical technician, administers the COVID-19 vaccination to Kristy Sanchez, spouse of Master Sgt. Brett Sanchez, 161st Air Refueling Wing, emergency manager, at Goldwater Air National Guard Base, Phoenix, April 16, 2021. The vaccination was part of the Arizona National Guard’s rollout of vaccines to military dependents. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Michael Matkin)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AZNG vaccinates military dependents [Image 2 of 2], by TSgt Michael Matkin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Airmen
    Arizona National Guard
    Vaccination
    dependents
    COVID-19
    AZCV19

