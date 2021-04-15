Tallahassee, Florida native and culinary specialist, Pfc. Jameilya Howard, 61st Quartermaster Battalion, receives her unit patch after completing the two-week Green Company cycle. The Green Company is designed to create a lasting impact on all the Soldiers who come into the unit by showing them what right is, and not what it looks like. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Kelvin Ringold)
|Date Taken:
|04.15.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.16.2021 13:15
|Photo ID:
|6602524
|VIRIN:
|210415-A-HT688-292
|Resolution:
|6016x4016
|Size:
|3.37 MB
|Location:
|FT HOOD, TX, US
|Hometown:
|TALLAHASSEE, FL, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, New company orients Soldiers, leaders to what right is [Image 3 of 3], by SFC Kelvin Ringold, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
New company orients Soldiers, leaders to what right is
LEAVE A COMMENT