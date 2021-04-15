Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    New company orients Soldiers, leaders to what right is

    New company orients Soldiers, leaders to what right is

    FT HOOD, TX, UNITED STATES

    04.15.2021

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Kelvin Ringold 

    13th Expeditionary Sustainment Command

    The new Green Company for 13th Expeditionary Sustainment Command focuses on shaping Soldiers who understand themselves, their tasks, the wide array of resources available and their unit’s history so that when they arrive at their units, they already have the knowledge and resources to be successful. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Kelvin Ringold)

    This work, New company orients Soldiers, leaders to what right is, by SFC Kelvin Ringold, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    13th Expeditionary Sustainment Command
    Mentorship
    Army Values
    People First
    Strong Sergeants

