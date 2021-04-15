Bishopville, South Carolina native, Pvt. Montrez Wright, 61st Quartermaster Battalion, receives his unit patch April 15. Leaders from the 13th Expeditionary Sustainment Command began the inaugural Green Company cycle April 6-14. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Kelvin Ringold)
|Date Taken:
|04.15.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.16.2021 13:15
|Photo ID:
|6602522
|VIRIN:
|210415-A-HT688-877
|Resolution:
|3053x4016
|Size:
|2.18 MB
|Location:
|FT HOOD, TX, US
|Hometown:
|BISHOPVILLE, SC, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, New company orients Soldiers, leaders to what right is [Image 3 of 3], by SFC Kelvin Ringold, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
New company orients Soldiers, leaders to what right is
