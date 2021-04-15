Date Taken: 04.15.2021 Date Posted: 04.16.2021 13:15 Photo ID: 6602522 VIRIN: 210415-A-HT688-877 Resolution: 3053x4016 Size: 2.18 MB Location: FT HOOD, TX, US Hometown: BISHOPVILLE, SC, US

Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, New company orients Soldiers, leaders to what right is [Image 3 of 3], by SFC Kelvin Ringold, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.