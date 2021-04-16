B-52s take off for deployment

Two B-52H Stratofortress aircraft take off in support of a deployment from Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, April 16, 2021. The B-52 is a long-range, heavy bomber that is capable of flying at high subsonic speeds at altitudes of up to 50,000 feet. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Max Miller)
