A B-52H Stratofortress takes off in support of a deployment from Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, April 16, 2021. The B-52 is a long-range, heavy bomber that is capable of flying at high subsonic speeds at altitudes of up to 50,000 feet. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Max Miller)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.16.2021 Date Posted: 04.16.2021 11:43 Photo ID: 6602365 VIRIN: 210416-F-NP461-1093 Resolution: 4565x2568 Size: 3.14 MB Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, B-52s take off for deployment [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Max Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.