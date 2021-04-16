Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-52s take off for deployment [Image 6 of 6]

    B-52s take off for deployment

    BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, UNITED STATES

    04.16.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Max Miller 

    2nd Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    A B-52H Stratofortress takes off in support of a deployment from Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, April 16, 2021. The B-52 is a long-range, heavy bomber that is capable of flying at high subsonic speeds at altitudes of up to 50,000 feet. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Max Miller)

    Date Taken: 04.16.2021
