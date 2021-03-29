A KC-10 Extender, assigned to Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, takes off from Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, March 29, 2021. Dover AFB prioritizes providing unrivaled installation support for mission partners, transient aircraft and neighboring installations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Christopher Quail)
|Date Taken:
|03.29.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.16.2021 08:53
|Photo ID:
|6602047
|VIRIN:
|210329-F-NX530-1002
|Resolution:
|3929x2619
|Size:
|1.79 MB
|Location:
|DOVER, DE, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|2
This work, JB MDL KC-10 takes off at Dover AFB [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Christopher Quail, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
