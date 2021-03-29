Date Taken: 03.29.2021 Date Posted: 04.16.2021 08:53 Photo ID: 6602047 VIRIN: 210329-F-NX530-1002 Resolution: 3929x2619 Size: 1.79 MB Location: DOVER, DE, US

Web Views: 2 Downloads: 2

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, JB MDL KC-10 takes off at Dover AFB [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Christopher Quail, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.