Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    JB MDL KC-10 takes off at Dover AFB [Image 2 of 2]

    JB MDL KC-10 takes off at Dover AFB

    DOVER, DE, UNITED STATES

    03.29.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Christopher Quail 

    436th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    A KC-10 Extender, assigned to Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, takes off from Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, March 29, 2021. Dover AFB prioritizes providing unrivaled installation support for mission partners, transient aircraft and neighboring installations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Christopher Quail)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.29.2021
    Date Posted: 04.16.2021 08:53
    Photo ID: 6602048
    VIRIN: 210329-F-NX530-1030
    Resolution: 4489x2993
    Size: 2.78 MB
    Location: DOVER, DE, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JB MDL KC-10 takes off at Dover AFB [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Christopher Quail, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    JB MDL KC-10 takes off at Dover AFB
    JB MDL KC-10 takes off at Dover AFB

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air Mobility Command
    KC-10
    refuel
    aircraft
    Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst
    air power

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT