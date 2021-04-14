U.S. troops in support of U.S. Army Europe Operation Atlantic Resolve wait to enter the recently opened mobile field Exchange April 6, 2021, located at Konotop, Poland. The 53-foot “Exchanges on wheels” strengthens the readiness and resiliency of the U.S. troops as they conduct bilateral, joint and multinational training exercises for U.S. Army Europe Operation Atlantic Resolve in support of NATO. (Courtesy photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.14.2021 Date Posted: 04.16.2021 08:53 Photo ID: 6602034 VIRIN: 210414-A-YO005-803 Resolution: 550x310 Size: 58.83 KB Location: PL Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Exchange Supports Troops in Poland as Military Training Exercises Begin [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.