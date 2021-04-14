Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Exchange Supports Troops in Poland as Military Training Exercises Begin

    POLAND

    04.14.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    319th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. troops in support of U.S. Army Europe Operation Atlantic Resolve wait to enter the recently opened mobile field Exchange April 6, 2021, located at Konotop, Poland. The 53-foot “Exchanges on wheels” strengthens the readiness and resiliency of the U.S. troops as they conduct bilateral, joint and multinational training exercises for U.S. Army Europe Operation Atlantic Resolve in support of NATO. (Courtesy photo)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Exchange Supports Troops in Poland as Military Training Exercises Begin [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Exchange Supports Troops at the Tip of the Spear as Military Training Exercises Begin

