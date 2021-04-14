Exchange Supports Troops at the Tip of the Spear as Military Training Exercises Begin

Courtesy Photo | U.S. troops in support of U.S. Army Europe Operation Atlantic Resolve form a line...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | U.S. troops in support of U.S. Army Europe Operation Atlantic Resolve form a line outside of the recently opened mobile field Exchange located at Torun, Poland. The Exchange supports U.S. troops year-round as they conduct bilateral, joint and multinational training exercises in Poland. (Courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

KONOTOP, Poland – Army & Air Force Exchange Service associates at the tip of the spear worked to open two mobile field Exchanges (MFEs) in Poland in order to support U.S. troops engaging in military training exercises.



The 53-foot “Exchanges on wheels” strengthens the readiness and resiliency of the U.S. troops as they conduct bilateral, joint and multinational training exercises for U.S. Army Europe Operation Atlantic Resolve in support of NATO.



“I am in awe of our Exchange teams who always have the mission well in hand,” said Col. Scott McFarland, Exchange Europe/Southwest Asia Region commander. “They are right at the tip of the spear, giving our troops the necessities to keep them ready and resilient during training exercises.”



From start to finish the Exchange teams have the MFEs set up and ready to open within four days. The MFEs support approximately 500 troops at Torun and Konotop and will operate through August.



“There’s a lot of coordination that has to happen,” said Christine Ware, Exchange business manager, Poland. “It’s a team effort and we are happy we can support our troops and fulfill our ‘We Go Where You Go’ promise.”



The Exchange supports training exercises year-round in Poland. In addition to the two MFEs, the Exchange team plans to open another location to support troops at Powidz in early May.



“Our teams go above and beyond to support our troops at these remote locations,” McFarland said. “Bringing a little taste of home can brighten a Soldier’s day, so anything we can do to improve their quality of life, is a win in our book.”