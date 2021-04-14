U.S. troops in support of U.S. Army Europe Operation Atlantic Resolve form a line outside of the recently opened mobile field Exchange located at Torun, Poland. The Exchange supports U.S. troops year-round as they conduct bilateral, joint and multinational training exercises in Poland. (Courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|04.14.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.16.2021 08:53
|Photo ID:
|6602036
|VIRIN:
|210414-A-YO005-756
|Resolution:
|589x331
|Size:
|66.9 KB
|Location:
|PL
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Exchange Supports Troops in Poland as Military Training Exercises Begin [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Exchange Supports Troops at the Tip of the Spear as Military Training Exercises Begin
