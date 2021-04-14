Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Exchange Supports Troops in Poland as Military Training Exercises Begin

    Exchange Supports Troops in Poland as Military Training Exercises Begin

    POLAND

    04.14.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    319th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. troops in support of U.S. Army Europe Operation Atlantic Resolve form a line outside of the recently opened mobile field Exchange located at Torun, Poland. The Exchange supports U.S. troops year-round as they conduct bilateral, joint and multinational training exercises in Poland. (Courtesy photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    This work, Exchange Supports Troops in Poland as Military Training Exercises Begin [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

