MEDDAC B Best Warrior Competition

U.S. Army Sgt. Yember Fajardo assigned to U.S. Army Medical Department Activity Bavaria makes changes to his M4’s front sight post during the MEDDAC Bavaria Best Warrior Competition at the Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, April 10, 2021. Competitors were tested for agility, mature judgement, physical fitness, warrior skills, land navigation and overall knowledge of medical, technical and tactical proficiencies through a series of hands-on tasks in a simulated operational environment. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Javan Johnson)

Date Taken: 04.10.2021 Location: BY, DE