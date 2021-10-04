U.S. Soldiers assigned to U.S. Army Medical Department Activity Bavaria walk back to their firing stations after collecting their target during the MEDDAC Bavaria Best Warrior Competition at the Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, April 10, 2021. Competitors were tested for agility, mature judgement, physical fitness, warrior skills, land navigation and overall knowledge of medical, technical and tactical proficiencies through a series of hands-on tasks in a simulated operational environment. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Javan Johnson)
|Date Taken:
|04.10.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.16.2021 08:58
|Photo ID:
|6602021
|VIRIN:
|210410-A-LL671-0051
|Resolution:
|7279x4853
|Size:
|19.83 MB
|Location:
|BY, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|2
This work, MEDDAC B Best Warrior Competition [Image 8 of 8], by SPC Javan Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
