    MEDDAC B Best Warrior Competition [Image 4 of 8]

    MEDDAC B Best Warrior Competition

    BY, GERMANY

    04.10.2021

    Photo by Spc. Javan Johnson 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Army Pfc. Arturo Gonzalez to U.S. Army Medical Department Activity Bavaria collects his target during the MEDDAC Bavaria Best Warrior Competition at the Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, April 10, 2021. Competitors were tested for agility, mature judgement, physical fitness, warrior skills, land navigation and overall knowledge of medical, technical and tactical proficiencies through a series of hands-on tasks in a simulated operational environment. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Javan Johnson)

    TAGS

    USArmy
    StrongEurope
    BestMedicCompetition
    MEDDACBavaria

