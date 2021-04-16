Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SOCKOR Campus Dedication Ceremony [Image 8 of 8]

    SOCKOR Campus Dedication Ceremony

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, SOUTH KOREA

    04.16.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    Special Operations Command Korea

    A member of the United Nations Command Honor Guard straightens the U.S. flag after posting it during the U.S. Army Colonel Robert L. Howard Campus Dedication Ceremony outside the SOCKOR headquarters building on Camp Humphreys, South Korea, April 16, 2021. Howard was chosen for the campus naming because of his tie to SOCKOR as its second commander, serving in the role from July 1989 to June 1990, his heroic acts in Vietnam, which earned him the Medal of Honor, his lifelong commitment to the military, his association to special operations forces and his role as a Green Beret. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. David Dulko)

