Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    SOCKOR Campus Dedication Ceremony [Image 2 of 8]

    SOCKOR Campus Dedication Ceremony

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, SOUTH KOREA

    04.16.2021

    Photo by Capt. David Murphy 

    Special Operations Command Korea

    Republic of Korea Army Brig. Gen. Kang, Kiwon, ROK Special Warfare Command chief of staff, and U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Otto K. Liller, Special Operations Command Korea commanding general, salute the colors held by United Nations Command Honor Guard during the playing of the national anthem at the U.S. Army Colonel Robert L. Howard Campus Dedication Ceremony outside the SOCKOR headquarters building on Camp Humphreys, South Korea, April 16, 2021. ROK SWC is responsible for all ROK special operations forces and regularly works with SOCKOR to coordinate SOF activities on the peninsula. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Matthew Anthony A. Enomoto)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.16.2021
    Date Posted: 04.16.2021 06:26
    Photo ID: 6601773
    VIRIN: 210416-F-ZZ999-001
    Resolution: 7440x5584
    Size: 3.25 MB
    Location: CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SOCKOR Campus Dedication Ceremony [Image 8 of 8], by Capt. David Murphy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    SOCKOR Campus Dedication Ceremony
    SOCKOR Campus Dedication Ceremony
    SOCKOR Campus Dedication Ceremony
    SOCKOR Campus Dedication Ceremony
    SOCKOR Campus Dedication Ceremony
    SOCKOR Campus Dedication Ceremony
    SOCKOR Campus Dedication Ceremony
    SOCKOR Campus Dedication Ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    SOCKOR Dedicates Headquarters Campus After Medal of Honor Recipient

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    salute
    Korea
    general
    honor guard
    SOF
    brigadier

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT