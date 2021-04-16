SOCKOR Campus Dedication Ceremony

Republic of Korea Army Brig. Gen. Kang, Kiwon, ROK Special Warfare Command chief of staff, and U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Otto K. Liller, Special Operations Command Korea commanding general, salute the colors held by United Nations Command Honor Guard during the playing of the national anthem at the U.S. Army Colonel Robert L. Howard Campus Dedication Ceremony outside the SOCKOR headquarters building on Camp Humphreys, South Korea, April 16, 2021. ROK SWC is responsible for all ROK special operations forces and regularly works with SOCKOR to coordinate SOF activities on the peninsula. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Matthew Anthony A. Enomoto)

