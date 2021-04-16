Republic of Korea Army Brig. Gen. Kang, Kiwon, ROK Special Warfare Command chief of staff, and U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Otto K. Liller, Special Operations Command Korea commanding general, salute the colors held by United Nations Command Honor Guard during the playing of the national anthem at the U.S. Army Colonel Robert L. Howard Campus Dedication Ceremony outside the SOCKOR headquarters building on Camp Humphreys, South Korea, April 16, 2021. ROK SWC is responsible for all ROK special operations forces and regularly works with SOCKOR to coordinate SOF activities on the peninsula. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Matthew Anthony A. Enomoto)
|Date Taken:
|04.16.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.16.2021 06:26
|Photo ID:
|6601773
|VIRIN:
|210416-F-ZZ999-001
|Resolution:
|7440x5584
|Size:
|3.25 MB
|Location:
|CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, SOCKOR Campus Dedication Ceremony [Image 8 of 8], by Capt. David Murphy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
SOCKOR Dedicates Headquarters Campus After Medal of Honor Recipient
LEAVE A COMMENT