SOCKOR Campus Dedication Ceremony

(From left to right) Command Sergeant Major Walter A. Tagalicud, U.S. Forces Korea senior enlisted leader, Gen. Robert B. Abrams, USFK commanding general, Brig. Gen. Otto K. Liller, Special Operations Command Korea commanding general, and Command Master Chief Petty Officer Stephen D. White, SOCKOR senior enlisted leader, cut the ribbon on a the SOCKOR rock during the U.S. Army Colonel Robert L. Howard Campus Dedication Ceremony outside the SOCKOR headquarters building on Camp Humphreys, South Korea, April 16, 2021. The rock was designed to follow in the traditional art of stacked rocks known as suseok, which is popular in Korea and has origins going back more than 3,000 years. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Anthony A. Enomoto)

