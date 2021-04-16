Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SOCKOR Campus Dedication Ceremony [Image 5 of 8]

    SOCKOR Campus Dedication Ceremony

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, SOUTH KOREA

    04.16.2021

    Photo by Capt. David Murphy 

    Special Operations Command Korea

    (From left to right) Command Sergeant Major Walter A. Tagalicud, U.S. Forces Korea senior enlisted leader, Gen. Robert B. Abrams, USFK commanding general, Brig. Gen. Otto K. Liller, Special Operations Command Korea commanding general, and Command Master Chief Petty Officer Stephen D. White, SOCKOR senior enlisted leader, cut the ribbon on a the SOCKOR rock during the U.S. Army Colonel Robert L. Howard Campus Dedication Ceremony outside the SOCKOR headquarters building on Camp Humphreys, South Korea, April 16, 2021. The rock was designed to follow in the traditional art of stacked rocks known as suseok, which is popular in Korea and has origins going back more than 3,000 years. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Anthony A. Enomoto)

    This work, SOCKOR Campus Dedication Ceremony [Image 8 of 8], by Capt. David Murphy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    SOCKOR Dedicates Headquarters Campus After Medal of Honor Recipient

    TAGS

    Korea
    rock
    SOCKOR
    suseok
    stacked rocks
    distinguished unit insignia

