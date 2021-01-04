Croatian Air Base leadership, leaders from the 435th Contingency Response Support Squadron, and Bilateral Affairs Office discuss future security cooperation events and training for Croatian forces key to NATO integration and interoperability at Zemunik Air Base, Croatia, April 1, 2021. The air advisor mission of building partnerships and strengthening alliances increases the U.S. Air Force’s Agile Combat Employment abilities by teaching foreign nations how to integrate certain standards allowing for quicker collaborations anywhere on the globe. (Courtesy photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.01.2021 Date Posted: 04.16.2021 05:19 Photo ID: 6601797 VIRIN: 210401-F-ZZ999-0003 Resolution: 1600x720 Size: 192.93 KB Location: HR Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Air advising; capabilities rising [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Daniel Sanchez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.