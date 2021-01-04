Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Air advising; capabilities rising [Image 2 of 3]

    Air advising; capabilities rising

    CROATIA

    04.01.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Daniel Sanchez 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    Students, instructors and members of the mobile training team who conducted the Master Controller and Intercept Controller certification course pose for a photo after their certification ceremony at Zemunik Air Base, Croatia, April 1, 2021. The air advisor mission of building partnerships and strengthening alliances increases the U.S. Air Force’s Agile Combat Employment abilities by teaching foreign nations how to integrate certain standards allowing for quicker collaborations anywhere on the globe. (Courtesy photo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.01.2021
    Date Posted: 04.16.2021 05:19
    Photo ID: 6601794
    VIRIN: 210401-F-ZZ999-0002
    Resolution: 640x480
    Size: 78.62 KB
    Location: HR
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air advising; capabilities rising [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Daniel Sanchez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Air advising; capabilities rising
    Air advising; capabilities rising
    Air advising; capabilities rising

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Air advising; capabilities rising

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NATO
    435th Air Ground Operations Wing
    Slovenia
    Croatian Air Force
    Control and Reporting Centers

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT