Air advising; capabilities rising

Students, instructors and members of the mobile training team who conducted the Master Controller and Intercept Controller certification course pose for a photo after their certification ceremony at Zemunik Air Base, Croatia, April 1, 2021. The air advisor mission of building partnerships and strengthening alliances increases the U.S. Air Force’s Agile Combat Employment abilities by teaching foreign nations how to integrate certain standards allowing for quicker collaborations anywhere on the globe. (Courtesy photo)

