Military officers discuss the Master Controller and Intercept Controller certification course at Zemunik Air Base, Croatia, April 1, 2021. The air advisor mission of building partnerships and strengthening alliances increases the U.S. Air Force’s Agile Combat Employment abilities by teaching foreign nations how to integrate certain standards allowing for quicker collaborations anywhere on the globe. (Courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|04.01.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.16.2021 05:19
|Photo ID:
|6601793
|VIRIN:
|210401-F-ZZ999-0001
|Resolution:
|640x480
|Size:
|124.29 KB
|Location:
|HR
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Air advising; capabilities rising [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT